Alex Trebek shares emotional update one year after cancer diagnosis

Alex Trebek's Emotional Cancer Update, 'No Time to Die' Delays Release Date & First Look at Batman's Batmobile | THR News 'No Time to Die' becomes the first film to delay its release over the Coronavirus outbreak, 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek shares an emotional update about his cancer diagnosis and a brand new look at.. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 03:33Published 13 hours ago