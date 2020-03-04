Trending: Britney Spears son reckons she's about to quit music, Ben Affleck movie performance was so bad that his one line had t



Recent related videos from verified sources Britney Spears' son claims she's quitting music Britney Spears' son claims she's quitting music Jayden Federline has promised to tell the "whole story" about his famous mother if his Instagram followers grow, but in the mean time, he admitted he's.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:23Published 16 hours ago Britney Spears' son claims she might 'quit' music Britney Spears' 13-year-old son Jayden has admitted his mum might quit music and slammed his "jerk" grandfather in an explosive Instagram Live on Tuesday night. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:47Published 19 hours ago