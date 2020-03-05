Global  

Katy Perry pregnant

Katy Perry pregnantKaty Perry is pregnant with her first child.
Katy Perry Confirms Pregnancy in 'Never Worn White' Music Video!

Katy Perry is pregnant! The 35-year-old singer confirmed rumors that she was expecting her first...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineBillboard.comIndian ExpressExtra


Katy Perry Is Pregnant! Look Back at Her and Orlando Bloom's Love Story

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are embarking on a new chapter in their love story: Parenthood. As was...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Billboard.comExtraTamworth HeraldIndependentDaily Record



teshdu

WelcomeToWonderland 🏳️‍🌈 RT @RiseKatycats: Katy Perry announcing she’s pregnant on her Instagram live has me screaming 😂😂 https://t.co/vlscE65Vb7 2 seconds ago

badttoyou

dylan genuinely cannot believe katy perry is pregnant like thats insane i’m happy got her 3 seconds ago

katymybb

katy perru & dula peep stan RT @xkatycatsarah: Katy perry screaming about being pregnant is the same reaction that I had when I found out! Congratulations @katyperry #… 4 seconds ago

chlorinemonstjp

ぺこ RT @enews: BREAKING: We're living our BABY dream!! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom just announced that they're expecting their first child tog… 4 seconds ago

fuckatycat

mari RT @ABSCBNNews: Katy Perry is pregnant https://t.co/EJTA7Bk0Qv 5 seconds ago

realityy_bitess

wise words RT @swiftpropaganda: We really grew up with 23 yr old Katy Perry writing and releasing successful hits that defined our childhoods, and now… 6 seconds ago

witness_perry_

#KP5 RT @PrismaticBxy: Katy Perry is officially the FIRST main pop girl of our generation to be pregnant 🤧 #NeverWornWhite CONGRATULATIONS @ka… 9 seconds ago

_kieranwarren

KIERAN RT @SkyNews: Katy Perry pregnant: Singer expecting first child with Orlando Bloom https://t.co/yBGFCHwQtR 9 seconds ago


Katy Perry's baby news [Video]Katy Perry's baby news

Katy Perry has confirmed she is pregnant, and said she and fiance Orlando Bloom are "excited and happy" about their baby news.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:54Published

