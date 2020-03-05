Dier altercation: The referee's view 40 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:49s - Published Dier altercation: The referee's view Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher explains the role of the official when dealing with Eric Dier's confrontation with Tottenham supporters. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this