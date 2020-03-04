Global  

Democratic race narrows before Michigan Primary

Democratic race narrows before Michigan Primary

Democratic race narrows before Michigan Primary

With Mike Bloomberg off the ballot, the Democratic bid for President is essentially down to four names.

Michigan Lawmakers say Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Tulsi Gabbard have a lot of work left before getting Michigan's vote in the primaries.
