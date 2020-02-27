Coronavirus Update: 11 Cases In NY, 1 In NJ
|
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:51s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Update: 11 Cases In NY, 1 In NJ
CBS2's Reena Roy is tracking the coronavirus.
The number of cases in New York has now risen to 11 and New Jersey has its first case.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|There are now more than 82,000 confirmed coronavirus cases globally. Sixty are in the United States.
CBS 2 - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources