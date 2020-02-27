Coronavirus Update: 11 Cases In NY, 1 In NJ 35 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:51s - Published Coronavirus Update: 11 Cases In NY, 1 In NJ CBS2's Reena Roy is tracking the coronavirus. The number of cases in New York has now risen to 11 and New Jersey has its first case.

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus Update: First U.S. ‘Community Transmission’ Case Sparks Concern As Tri-State Leaders Say They’re Prepared There are now more than 82,000 confirmed coronavirus cases globally. Sixty are in the United States.

