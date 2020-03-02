Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jürgen Klopp > Klopp's coronavirus comments go viral

Klopp's coronavirus comments go viral

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
Klopp's coronavirus comments go viralKlopp says managers' opinions on coronavirus do not matter
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Klopp's coronavirus comments go viral

SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (MARCH 3, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English)

Class="kln">LIVERPOOL MANAGER JURGEN KLOPP, SAYING: "What I don't like in life is that a very serious thing a football manager's opinion is important.

I don't understand it, I really don't understand it, they can ask you, you're exactly the same role than I am and it's not important what famous people say.

"We have to speak about things in the right manner, not people with no knowledge like me talking about something, people with knowledge should talk about it and should tell the people do this or do this and everything will be fine or not.

Not football managers, I don't understand that, politics, coronavirus, why me, I wear a baseball cap and I have a bad shave.

"I'm concerned as much as you, maybe less I'm not sure, I don't know exactly your amount of being concerned, but my opinion is really not important.

"I live on this planet and I want the planet to be safe, healthy, I wish everybody the best, absolutely, but my opinion about corona (virus) is not important.

If somebody tells me we play football, we play football because I think smarter people said we can play football I will not make the decision." STORY: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp bristled at questions about the coronavirus on Tuesday (March 3) night after his side crashed out of the FA Cup, saying his opinion on the topic does not matter as he was merely someone with a "baseball cap and a bad shave." Klopp was asked following Liverpool's 2-0 defeat by

Class="kln">Chelsea in the fifth round if the team was worried about the spread of the flu-like virus or how it might affect them.

A number of international sporting events have been hit by the flu-like virus that has killed over 3,200 people globally and infected more than 94,000 after originating in China late last year.

Premier League leaders Liverpool, who have lost three of their last four games in all competitions, host Bournemouth on Saturday.

(Production: Andy Ragg)




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp: Football managers should not talk about coronavirus [Video]Jurgen Klopp: Football managers should not talk about coronavirus

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp launches a tirade after being asked whether he is worried about the latest coronavirus outbreak. The current Premier League leaders could see matches rescheduled if the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published

Klopp dismissive of rumours that coronavirus could halt title bid [Video]Klopp dismissive of rumours that coronavirus could halt title bid

Juergen Klopp says Liverpool fans are not "paranoid" over rumours that the coronavirus could disrupt their charge to the Premier League title.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.