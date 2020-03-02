Klopp's coronavirus comments go viral

SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (MARCH 3, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) Class="kln">LIVERPOOL MANAGER JURGEN KLOPP, SAYING: "What I don't like in life is that a very serious thing a football manager's opinion is important.

I don't understand it, I really don't understand it, they can ask you, you're exactly the same role than I am and it's not important what famous people say.

"We have to speak about things in the right manner, not people with no knowledge like me talking about something, people with knowledge should talk about it and should tell the people do this or do this and everything will be fine or not.

Not football managers, I don't understand that, politics, coronavirus, why me, I wear a baseball cap and I have a bad shave.

"I'm concerned as much as you, maybe less I'm not sure, I don't know exactly your amount of being concerned, but my opinion is really not important.

"I live on this planet and I want the planet to be safe, healthy, I wish everybody the best, absolutely, but my opinion about corona (virus) is not important.

If somebody tells me we play football, we play football because I think smarter people said we can play football I will not make the decision." STORY: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp bristled at questions about the coronavirus on Tuesday (March 3) night after his side crashed out of the FA Cup, saying his opinion on the topic does not matter as he was merely someone with a "baseball cap and a bad shave." Klopp was asked following Liverpool's 2-0 defeat by Class="kln">Chelsea in the fifth round if the team was worried about the spread of the flu-like virus or how it might affect them.

A number of international sporting events have been hit by the flu-like virus that has killed over 3,200 people globally and infected more than 94,000 after originating in China late last year.

Premier League leaders Liverpool, who have lost three of their last four games in all competitions, host Bournemouth on Saturday.

(Production: Andy Ragg)