Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks high above active volcano 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:53s - Published Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks high above active volcano Nik Wallenda performs a death-defying stunt high above an active volcano. The daredevil took a high-wire walk across Masaya in Nicaragua. Report by Barnesj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this GrandForksNorthDakot * ‘Volcano Live!’ Sees Nik Wallenda Appease The Gods – And Anger Some Fans Deadline * High Wire Daredevil Set to C… https://t.co/y2qUIq15Ao 2 hours ago