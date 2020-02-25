Coronavirus outbreak: What do migrant workers do?

The spread of the coronavirus outbreak beyond the Chinese mainland is leaving migrant workers vulnerable.

As many parts of China ease coronavirus travel curbs, main manufacturing hubs in the east and south...

Tricky - #FBPE #Rejoin #Art49 🇪🇺 What a time to have the very same government telling migrant workers they're not welcome #BrexitRegrets https://t.co/SaarWUPSvT 2 days ago

Jerry Stokes 🔶🇪🇺 RT @Tricky_1 : What a time to have the very same government telling migrant workers they're not welcome #BrexitRegrets https://t.co/SaarW… 2 days ago

CDAC Network “Surge in #coronavirus cases outside #China has raised concerns outbreak could be devastating for #refugee &… https://t.co/t2ZeFbJT8F 1 day ago