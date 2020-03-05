Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 79 in Italy, officials set up more quarantine facility

Death toll due to coronavirus in Italy rose to 79.

Italian officials confirmed 27 new deaths on March 3.

While addressing a press conference, Head of Italian civil protection and and special commissioner for coronavirus, Angelo Borrelli said, “The total number of those who died, based on the figures we receive from the regions, is 79.

This means an increase of 27 people.” Officials also informed that most deaths occurred in the northern region of Lombardy.

To tackle the deepening situation, Italian Ministry of Defence set up quarantine facility for infected patients.

Italian Army and Air Force also set up two buildings in Milan.