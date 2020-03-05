Himesh: I follow Salman's advice on fitness 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:40s - Published Himesh: I follow Salman's advice on fitness Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya says that Salman Khan is his fitness inspiration. The actor added not only him the whole generation is inspired by his fitness. #Salman #Salmankhan #bollywood #HimeshReshammiya #skfilms 0

