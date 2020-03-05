Chief Medical Officer: Coronavirus mortality rate only 1%

Global  

Chief Medical Officer and epidemiologist Professor Chris Whitty has disputed the World Health Organisation's mortality rate for coronavirus is 3.4% - claiming a 1% mortality rate was within the upper limit of the rate.

He praised UK modellers who calculated the 1% rate as "the best in the world" and reassured that the figure will likely go down rather than up.

He also reassured the elderly, confirming the "great majority of people will survive this, even if they're in their eighties".

Report by Connerv.

