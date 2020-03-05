Today marks 250 years since Boston Massacre

Global  

On a snowy, bitter night in Boston 250 years ago, tensions between colonists and British troops erupted into bloody chaos on King Street – an event that paved the way for the American Revolution.
KIDS, SO IT IS TROUBLING.RANDY: LEAVITT IS DUE TO FACECHARGES IN COURT IN A FEW WEEKS.ANTOINETTE: TODAY MARKS 250YEARS SINCE THE BOSTON MASSACRE.MARCH 5, 1770, FIVE CIVILIANSWERE KILLED BY BRITISH SOLDIERSJUST YARDS FROM THE OLD STATEHOUSE THAT WE KNOW TODAY.A WREATH-LAYING CEREMONY WILLTAKE PLACE AT 9:00 THIS MORNINGAT THE OLD GRANARY BURIAL GROUNDON TREMONT STREET.THAT’S WHERE THE VICTIMS OF THEMASSACRE ARE BURIED.THEN TONIGHT, GOVERNOR BAKER ANDMAYOR WALSH WILL ATTEND ASPECIAL EVENT AT THE OLD SOUTHMEETING HOUS




