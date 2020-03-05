Dogs Happily Play with Fluff from Shredded Doggy Bed
Occurred on January 23rd, 2020 / Baxter Gate, Leicestershire, England Info: I had been for a run and returned to this when I opened the kitchen door.
The dogs sometimes rip apart their teddies, so I think they had got carried away with their new bed.
The irony of it is it’s a calming bed!
They were very proud of it and kept bringing me the fluff.
The moral of the story is don’t go for a run or the bed may explode!
How can you be cross when they are only playing and haven’t a clue they shouldn’t do it?
They are adorable and I love them!