Sen. Bernie Sanders stopping in Phoenix Thursday

Senator Bernie Sanders is stopping in Phoenix on Thursday.



Recent related videos from verified sources Sen. Bernie Sanders visits Arizona during 2020 campaign Senator Bernie Sanders is heading to Arizona during his 2020 campaign. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 00:24Published 2 days ago Sanders, Klobuchar, Buttigieg, Steyer participate in North Las Vegas town hall Thursday Top 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are scheduled to participate in a town hall at CSN in Las Vegas on Thursday. According to the League of United Latin American Citizens, Sen. Bernie Sanders,.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:50Published 3 weeks ago