Nicki Minaj's s*x offender husband arrested

Nicki Minaj's ex-convict husband Kenneth Petty has been arrested by federal authorities in California for failing to register as a s*x offender.
Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty arrested after failing to register as sex offender

Rapper previously defended husband's past, writing: 'Y'all can't run my life'
