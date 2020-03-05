Viral: Virus Confrontation After Man Coughs On Metro 28 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:23s - Published Viral: Virus Confrontation After Man Coughs On Metro This is the viral moment an angry confrontation erupts on the Tokyo metro over coronavirus fears after a man coughed without a face mask on. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this