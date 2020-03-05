Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cute Albino Baby Elephant Recovers From Snare Ordeal 02

Cute Albino Baby Elephant Recovers From Snare Ordeal 02

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:20s - Published < > Embed
Cute Albino Baby Elephant Recovers From Snare Ordeal 02

Cute Albino Baby Elephant Recovers From Snare Ordeal 02

This heartwarming footage shows Khanyisa the cute albino elephant calf frolicking in her new surroundings after being rescued from a wire snare and suffering deep maggot-ridden wounds.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cute Albino Baby Elephant Recovers From Snare Ordeal [Video]Cute Albino Baby Elephant Recovers From Snare Ordeal

This heartwarming footage shows Khanyisa the cute albino elephant calf frolicking in her new surroundings after being rescued from a wire snare and suffering deep maggot-ridden wounds.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.