Lady Gaga announces The Chromatica Ball

Lady Gaga announces The Chromatica Ball

Lady Gaga announces The Chromatica Ball

Lady Gaga has announced a six-date tour entitled 'The Chromatica Ball' in support of her upcoming sixth album.
Lady Gaga Is Bringing The Chromatica Ball To London

Lady Gaga Is Bringing The Chromatica Ball To LondonIt takes place this summer... *Lady Gaga* is set to bring The Chromatica Ball to London this...
