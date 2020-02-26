Most drivers don't trust self-driving cars, study says

PEOPLE FEEL SAFE IN A SELF-DRIVING CAR.

RESEARCH FROM ANEW TRIPLE-A SURVEY FINDS ONLYONE IN TEN DRIVERS TRUST THEM.NERALY ONE IN THIRD DON'T KNOWHOW THEY FEEL ABOUT THETECHNOLOGY.

PEOPLE ARE TELLINGTRIPLE-A THEY WANT TO HAVE ABETTER IDEA WHO'S LEGALLYRESPONSIBLE IF THERE'S ACRASH.

THEY ALSO WORRY ABOUTHACKERS.

TRIPLE-A SAYS IT WILLSTILL BE DECADES UNTIL THEREARE ONLY SELF-DRIVING VEHICLESON THE ROAD.