Most drivers don't trust self-driving cars, study says

A new study found that drivers aren’t ready to take a backseat to self-driving cars.
PEOPLE FEEL SAFE IN A SELF-DRIVING CAR.

RESEARCH FROM ANEW TRIPLE-A SURVEY FINDS ONLYONE IN TEN DRIVERS TRUST THEM.NERALY ONE IN THIRD DON'T KNOWHOW THEY FEEL ABOUT THETECHNOLOGY.

PEOPLE ARE TELLINGTRIPLE-A THEY WANT TO HAVE ABETTER IDEA WHO'S LEGALLYRESPONSIBLE IF THERE'S ACRASH.

THEY ALSO WORRY ABOUTHACKERS.

TRIPLE-A SAYS IT WILLSTILL BE DECADES UNTIL THEREARE ONLY SELF-DRIVING VEHICLESON THE ROAD.




