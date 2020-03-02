Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lady Gaga > Lady Gaga announces The Chromatica Ball

Lady Gaga announces The Chromatica Ball

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Lady Gaga announces The Chromatica Ball

Lady Gaga announces The Chromatica Ball

Lady Gaga has announced a six-date tour entitled 'The Chromatica Ball' in support of her upcoming sixth album.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Little Monsters Are Losing Their Minds Over Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatica’ Reveal: ‘It Feels Like 2011 All Over Again’

Lady Gaga finally announced the release date for her sixth studio album, Chromatica, on Monday (March...
Billboard.com - Published

Lady Gaga Announces Sixth Studio Album ‘Chromatica’: See When It’s Coming

On Monday (March 2), Lady Gaga announced the long-awaited release date for her sixth studio album....
Billboard.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

iamsandyjohns

Sandy Johns Lady Gaga Announces Six-City ‘The Chromatica Ball’ Summer Tour – Rolling Stone https://t.co/xQv3TGaShM 1 minute ago

JacobTheMerman

Jacob 🧜🏻‍♂️ RT @thatgrapejuice: . @LadyGaga Announces 'The Chromatica Ball' Stadium Tour https://t.co/s5yvECCQfO 3 minutes ago

OlhaAbanks

jóia do oriente RT @EW: Freak out! Lady Gaga announces Chromatica Ball world tour https://t.co/lQOP6cYs94 5 minutes ago

opsikpro

Opsikpro Lady Gaga Announces Summer Dates For ‘The Chromatica Ball’ https://t.co/50nD8cj7EU https://t.co/o9mTzvSq1T 6 minutes ago

DionisM13

Dionis Martinez RT @GagaMediaDotNet: Here's your ultimate guide to Lady Gaga's #Chromatica Ball Tour! See all the VIP package here 👇🏼 https://t.co/Ms4BQE6J… 6 minutes ago

gabrielduarteww

LEIDEGAGALENDADOPOP RT @GagaMediaDotNet: Lady Gaga announces the Chromatica Ball which is set to kick off in Paris on July 24th. Get your coins ready! https://… 7 minutes ago

LadyGagaUpdates

LG Updates Lady Gaga announces Chromatica Ball Tour. #Chromatica https://t.co/VnpNSCVVAQ 14 minutes ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Lady Gaga Announces Six-City Chromatica Ball Tour Ahead of New Album Release 14 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lady Gaga Reacts to 'Stupid Love' Accidentally Being Played During Council Meeting | Billboard News [Video]Lady Gaga Reacts to 'Stupid Love' Accidentally Being Played During Council Meeting | Billboard News

In a video doing the rounds of social media, a very serious council meeting in Italy on the coronavirus had a light-hearted moment when someone’s phone went off, and the room filled with the..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 00:59Published

Lady Gaga announces new album 'Chromatica' and release date [Video]Lady Gaga announces new album 'Chromatica' and release date

Gaga's new album will officially be released on April 10.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.