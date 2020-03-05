Global  

Gloomy skies: Flybe collapses; IATA warns on huge global hit

The coronavirus epidemic could cost passenger airlines up to $113 billion in lost revenue this year, an industry body warned on Thursday, the same day that regional UK carrier Flybe became an early casualty of the virus crisis.

