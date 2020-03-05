Gloomy skies: Flybe collapses; IATA warns on huge global hit 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:06s - Published Gloomy skies: Flybe collapses; IATA warns on huge global hit The coronavirus epidemic could cost passenger airlines up to $113 billion in lost revenue this year, an industry body warned on Thursday, the same day that regional UK carrier Flybe became an early casualty of the virus crisis. Adam Reed Reports 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Maquinas Empacadoras Gloomy skies: Flybe collapses; IATA warns on huge global hit... 17 minutes ago NewsR Gloomy skies: Flybe collapses; IATA warns on huge global hit: https://t.co/749hYkBJJC #coronavirus 1 hour ago