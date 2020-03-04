Global  

Eric Dier climbs into stands to confront fan after Spurs loss

Eric Dier climbs into stands to confront fan after Spurs loss

Eric Dier climbs into stands to confront fan after Spurs loss

Eric Dier's altercation with a supporter following Tottenham's FA Cup defeat to Norwich is being investigated by the Football Association.

The PA news agency understands the England midfielder's confrontation with an individual in the West Stand at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is being looked at.

The 26-year-old is likely to face disciplinary action from the FA over the incident.

Dier went into the crowd to confront a supporter who was arguing with the player's brother.
