Boston Massacre 250th Anniversary To Be Remembered In Ceremony

Boston Massacre 250th Anniversary To Be Remembered In CeremonyWBZ TV's Chris McKinnon reports.
Tweets about this

SteveStrohsahl

Steve Strohsahl RT @BostonTweet: Today is the 250th anniversary of the Boston Massacre. On March 5, 1770, British redcoats killed 5 civilians outside the… 2 minutes ago

HistoryBizarre

History Bizarre RT @lizcovart: Today is the the 250th Anniversary of the Boston Massacre. @BFWorldPodcast has a short playlist for you! 1. For a good ove… 2 minutes ago

Historiann

Ann M. Little It's the #BostonMassacre's 250th anniversary! Very fun to see @KathleenADuVal's review of @SerenaZabin's new book l… https://t.co/usJbLRVKGl 3 minutes ago

scattrd_evrywhr

scattered everywhere RT @TheFreedomTrail: In the lead up to the 250th anniversary of the event, here are "Six Things Everyone Gets Wrong about the Boston Massac… 4 minutes ago

nellstra

Nathan Ellstrand RT @kylebroberts: 250th anniversary of Boston Massacre today. If you aren't familiar with @SerenaZabin and @meDHieval 's work with their @C… 4 minutes ago

c2_comics

🏳️‍🌈 minmay in minor effect🌹 RT @MAAHMuseum: Today is the 250th anniversary of the Boston Massacre, where 5 men were killed outside the (Old) State House. Among them wa… 7 minutes ago

khay_cee

Ani Tribute to mark 250th anniversary of Boston Massacre https://t.co/ZrvzlbyamO 7 minutes ago

DantheTid

@DantheTid81 RT @MatthewJFranck: Today is the 250th anniversary of the Boston Massacre. 7 minutes ago

