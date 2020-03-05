Watch: West Bengal resident issued voter ID with a dog’s picture, set to sue EC

A resident of Murshidabad in West Bengal was in for a rude shock when he received his voter ID card.

The man Sunil Karmakar’s voter ID card had the picture of a dog on it.

The man is now contemplating legal action against the Election Commission.

The Block Development Officer of Murshidabad said that this was not the final voter ID and this mistake would be corrected in the final ID.

