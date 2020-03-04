Toyota Adds 1.2 Million Vehicles To U.S. Fuel Pump Recall

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is adding 1.1 million vehicles to a major recall in the U.S. to fix possible...

FOX 47 News Toyota is adding 1.2 million vehicles to a major recall in the U.S. to fix possible fuel pump failures that can cau… https://t.co/UspdLn5kW1 1 hour ago

FilaFresh RT @NBCPhiladelphia : #RecallAlert : @Toyota is adding 1.2 million vehicles to a major recall in the U.S. to fix possible fuel pump failures… 1 hour ago

NBC 7 San Diego Toyota is adding 1.2 million vehicles to a major recall in the U.S. to fix possible fuel pump failures that can cau… https://t.co/Odk95sbKOj 38 minutes ago