Two apartment fires, same complex

FLAMES BROKE OUT IN ANAPARTMENT COMPLEX INSOUTH KANSAS CITY LASTNIGHT--YOU CAN SEE THE FLAMESLIT THE SKY UP RED.THIS ISN'T THE FIRST TIMEWE'VE TOLD YOU ABOUT AFIRE IN THE WILLOWCREEK APARTMENTS--JUST THIS WEEK.A FIRE BROKE OUT IN THESAME COMPLEX JUST ONENIGHT BEFORE.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER CHARLIEKEEGAN IS LIVE AT THESCENE ON WEST 99THTERRACE-- WITH MOREDETAILS.CHARLIE?SEVERAL PEOPLE WHOLIVE IN THIS COMPLEXBEHIND ME WILL WAKE UPTODAY IN A DIFFERENTPLACE BECAUSE THIS FIRERUINED THEIR UNITS.AND WHEN YOU LOOK ATTHE VIDEO YOU CAN SEEHOW STRONG THE FIREWAS.THIS IS WHAT THECOMPLEX LOOKED LIKE AT9-30 LAST NIGHT.YOU CAN SEE HOW THEFIRE TURNED THE SKY AREDDISH ORANGE COLOR.NOW I WANT TO SHOWYOU PICTURES A WOMANLIVING IN A UNIT SHAREDWITH US.THIS IS WHAT HERAPARTMENT LOOKED LIKEAFTER THE FIRE TUESDAY.SHE HAD JUST MOVED INAT THE BEGINNING OF THEWEEK.Hannah Scott // Mom and twinsisterlive in the apartmentI saw pictures of my apartmenttodayand there was lots of smokedamagebut it seemed like a lot ofthings wereokay, personally some false hopethere for how that would go downand now its just huge.

Itsbigger thanany fire i've ever seen.THE FIRE DEPARTMENTHASN'T SAID YET EXACTLYWHAT CAUSED THE FIREHERE LAST NIGHT.REPORTING LIVE IN KCMOCHARLIE KEEGAN 41ACTION NEWS TODAY.