Bhupender Yadav 'Top BJP Strategist' and Rajya Sabha MP, Exclusive Interview with IANS 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 36:04s - Published Bhupender Yadav 'Top BJP Strategist' and Rajya Sabha MP, Exclusive Interview with IANS BJP के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव Bhupender Yadav ने खुलासा किया है कि Modi government के खिलाफ जनता को भड़काने के लिए विरोधियों ने सुनियोजित तरीके से दिल्ली में दंगे(Delhi violence) कराए। इसके लिए एक खास समय को चुना गया। आखिर यह खास समय क्या था? देखिए भाजपा के कुशल रणनीतिकार और राज्यसभा सांसद भूपेंद्र यादव का धमाकेदार इंटरव्यू। #BhupenderYadav #Delhiriots #delhiviolence #BJP 0

