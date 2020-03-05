Global  

California declares coronavirus state of emergency

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus in the state, which now has has 53 confirmed cases.

Soraya Ali reports.
California governor declares state of emergency after coronavirus death

California governor declares state of emergency after coronavirus deathHealth officials said the first California death from the virus was an elderly person in Placer...
Jerusalem Post - Published Also reported by •FXstreet.comNewsyUSATODAY.comCBS NewsNYTimes.comIndependentSeattlePI.comFOXNews.comDeutsche Welle


Coronavirus cruise ship quarantined off California coast

A 71-year-old coronavirus patient died on Wednesday, less than two weeks after disembarking from a...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comDeutsche Welle



ScribbledPages1

Scribbled Pages RT @SaraCarterDC: #CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: - #Italy is closing all schools from Thursday for at least 10 days - #California declares state o… 3 seconds ago

Mystry47031

Mystry4703 RT @csevaluation: After just ONE coronavirus death, California wants FEMA money. California Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency. Keep… 3 seconds ago

YamSteve

Steve Yam Stock futures drop after California declares state of emergency over coronavirus https://t.co/2Ygwqoo7G6 6 seconds ago

Frozen62106324

FrozenFran RT @gsteck74: As he spews hate towards Fed gov he is always the first to stand in line for fed funds! 👇 California Gov. Newsom declares st… 21 seconds ago

KSBWLauren

Lauren Seaver Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency due to coronavirus https://t.co/BCApDv7KFX 45 seconds ago

PayanTony

Tony Payan RT @Reuters: California governor declares state of emergency over #coronavirus with 53 confirmed cases. LIve updates: https://t.co/MU4r5Ig4… 1 minute ago


23ABC News at 11 p.m. Top Stories for March 4, 2020 [Video]23ABC News at 11 p.m. Top Stories for March 4, 2020

A state of emergency in California -- as concerns over the coronavirus continue to rise. More on the measures being taken here in California and around the world -- to keep people safe. And -- deadly..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 09:34Published

LA County Declares Health Emergency, Announces Six New Coronavirus Patients Including LAX Screener [Video]LA County Declares Health Emergency, Announces Six New Coronavirus Patients Including LAX Screener

Los Angeles County declared a local health emergency Wednesday during a news conference in which officials confirmed six new cases of coronavirus, raising the county`s total to seven.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 01:57Published

