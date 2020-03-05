California declares coronavirus state of emergency 25 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:56s - Published California declares coronavirus state of emergency California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus in the state, which now has has 53 confirmed cases. Soraya Ali reports.

