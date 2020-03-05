Meet The Hypercar That Has Room For The Kids 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:55s - Published Meet The Hypercar That Has Room For The Kids Meet the $1.7 million hypercar that has room for the kids. The Koenigsegg Gemera, unveiled March 2020, is described as “The world's first Mega-GT". Ii is the swedish company's first four-seater. The Gemera goes from 0 to 100 KM/H in 1.9 seconds. It can seat four large adults comfortably with space catering to hteir carry-on luggage. Koenigsegg say the "Megacar experience can be shared with family and friends". 0

