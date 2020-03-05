Meet The Hypercar That Has Room For The Kids

Global  

Meet the $1.7 million hypercar that has room for the kids.

The Koenigsegg Gemera, unveiled March 2020, is described as “The world's first Mega-GT".

Ii is the swedish company's first four-seater.

The Gemera goes from 0 to 100 KM/H in 1.9 seconds.

It can seat four large adults comfortably with space catering to hteir carry-on luggage.

Koenigsegg say the "Megacar experience can be shared with family and friends".
