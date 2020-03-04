Global  

Italy to Shut Schools for 2 Weeks Due to Coronavirus

Italy to Shut Schools for 2 Weeks Due to Coronavirus

Italy to Shut Schools for 2 Weeks Due to Coronavirus

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte agreed with the closures during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.
Northshore School District closes all schools for coronavirus concerns beginning Thursday; school will resume online Monday

All Northshore public schools will be closed beginning Thursday for up to 14 days because of COVID-19...
Seattle Times - Published

UK health minister warns of 'tough' few weeks ahead

British health minister Matt Hancock warned on Thursday of "tough" weeks ahead in the battle to...
Reuters - Published


