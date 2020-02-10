Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Best US Art Exhibitions for Women's History Month 2020

The Best US Art Exhibitions for Women's History Month 2020

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
The Best US Art Exhibitions for Women's History Month 2020

The Best US Art Exhibitions for Women's History Month 2020

The New York Historical Society currently has one called 'Women March,' which traces historical protests.

A fashion photography exhibition, called '2 Women of Style,' will be featured at Staley-Wise Gallery in New York City on March 5.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LoveNOLA4ever

Edith McDonald RT @Independent: Your guide to the best feminist events over the next six months https://t.co/KR0ALCtP1V 55 minutes ago

Independent

The Independent Your guide to the best feminist events over the next six months https://t.co/KR0ALCtP1V 1 hour ago

desondy

Amanullah De Sondy The best US exhibitions for Women's History Month 2020 | From a look back at the history of women’s marches to a gr… https://t.co/f2Hwk83slE 5 hours ago

MalexaZ

malexa_z RT @mayawiley: Happy #WomensHistoryMonth: The best US exhibitions for Women's History Month 2020 | Art | https://t.co/LG4rWG2XOW 13 hours ago

DawnRoseTurner

Dawn Rose Turner RT @CommChangeAct: "From a look back at the history of women’s marches to a group show highlighting African female artists, there’s a wide… 14 hours ago

judithescribano

Judith Escribano RT @ActionAidUK: 📸 Our #WomenbyWomen photography exhibition is one of @StylistMagazine's "best female-led art exhibitions to see in London… 16 hours ago

izzy_0612

Izzy Macalangan RT @Independent: Your guide to the best feminist events over the next six months https://t.co/sTNuZUUZuL 18 hours ago

CommChangeAct

Community Change Action "From a look back at the history of women’s marches to a group show highlighting African female artists, there’s a… https://t.co/X3AIYGP2Bq 18 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

How Black hair defines identity [Video]How Black hair defines identity

Beyoncé's hair stylist explains why hair is such a core part of identity for some women

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 04:31Published

Music City Milestone: William Edmondson [Video]Music City Milestone: William Edmondson

William Edmondson was a well known artist, who became the first African American to have a solo exhibition at the Museum of modern art.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.