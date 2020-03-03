Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Local stores out of flu supplies amid coronavirus concerns

Local stores out of flu supplies amid coronavirus concerns

Video Credit: WLFI - Published < > Embed
Local stores out of flu supplies amid coronavirus concernsCoronavirus concerns are wiping out cleaning supply stocks at some local stores.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WBNG12News

WBNG 12 News As people rush to local stores to get medical supplies like face masks and hand sanitizer amid Coronavirus concerns… https://t.co/mAb5AG2MOw 1 hour ago

WLFI

WLFI News 18 Coronavirus concerns are wiping out cleaning supply stocks at some local stores. https://t.co/rh1H8zJzFM 9 hours ago

KSNTNews

KSNT News Local stores are feeling the impact as people become more aware of the Coronavirus, as they avoid contracting it. https://t.co/kWTusC1vNT 16 hours ago

FeldhausDawn

Dawn Feldhaus RT @KATUNews: From hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies to canned goods and other staples, there are a lot of bare shelves at local grocery… 1 day ago

linda72135856

An Old Woman More panic buying in SF Bay Area "Shoppers have been stocking up on staple foods and supplies amid concerns about t… https://t.co/C2yH2A3RmK 1 day ago

TylerCallister

Tyler Callister RT @AlmanacNews: Many customers searching for a bag of rice or a roll of toilet paper in #MenloPark grocery stores over the weekend discove… 1 day ago

AlmanacNews

The Almanac Many customers searching for a bag of rice or a roll of toilet paper in #MenloPark grocery stores over the weekend… https://t.co/Jodvh1aEMV 2 days ago

marino29b

marino29b RT @FOXLA: Several stores are running low on supplies like soap, sanitizers and other cleaning products due to growing fears over the coron… 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Fears Causes Run On Certain Products [Video]Coronavirus Fears Causes Run On Certain Products

Nancy Chen reports while some stores are re-stocking, there are no wide-spread shortages of supplies.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:30Published

Hand sanitizer, masks and cleaning supplies clearing shelves across Tampa Bay stores due to coronavirus [Video]Hand sanitizer, masks and cleaning supplies clearing shelves across Tampa Bay stores due to coronavirus

Worry seems to be spreading faster than than COVID-19 itself as store shelves across the Tampa Bay area are clearing out.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.