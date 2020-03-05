Erik Carlson leaves city job to be with wife in West Virginia

Global  

The City of West Lafayette is saying goodbye to one of its employees as he takes his next step in life.
Erik carlson has served as the director of development for the city of west lafayette for the last three and a half years.

Carlson will be moving to west virginia to join his wife who is a professor at west virginia university.

He told news 18 he will continue working in economic development.

Carlson says he started his development career here in west lafayette to make an impact in his own town.

I really liked being able to have an impact on where i call home, and so when this came open, i was fortunate enough to be interview with mayor dennis and get the job.

Erin easter will be replacing carlson as director of development of west lafayette.

She shadowed carlson for 18 months to prepare for the




