Custom made Mustang heading to Air Force museum

Video Credit: Autoblog Minute - Duration: 01:34s - Published < > Embed
A one-of-a-kind Mustang.

The X-1 is a custom Ford Mustang created for the United States Air Force.

It’s been touring the country for the past decade as a promotional prop.

To educate people about the mechanical and tech jobs available in the U.S. Air Force, but now it’s set to retire and has a new home in Ohio at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

The X-1 was built-in 2009 and is named after the first aircraft to break the speed of sound.

It’s powered by 4.6-liter V8 making 500 horsepower.

You’ll be able to see the Mustang X-1 in the Kettering Hall at the museum.

Next to a Vapor Challenger and Orange County Chopper.

The Ford Mustang X-1 was custom made for the U.S. Air Force and has been touring the country for the past decade but is ready to retire.

The Mustang X-1 will have a new home in the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force near Dayton, Ohio.

It was used as a promotional prop for the U.S. Air Force to educate people about the various mechanical and technical jobs available in the U.S. Air Force.

Learn more at Autoblog.com
