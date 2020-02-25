Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UK taxi driver shows off his vehicle's sound system and disco lights to passenger

UK taxi driver shows off his vehicle's sound system and disco lights to passenger

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:23s - Published < > Embed
UK taxi driver shows off his vehicle's sound system and disco lights to passenger

UK taxi driver shows off his vehicle's sound system and disco lights to passenger

This taxi driver in Newcastle, Northern Ireland, shows off his vehicle's incredible sound system and disco lights.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

UK taxi driver shows off his vehicle's sound system and disco lights to passenger

This taxi driver in Newcastle, Northern Ireland, shows off his vehicle's incredible sound system and disco lights.

Filmed by Chris Jones on February 28, the footage shows the driver remix the music as he presses different buttons on his radio.

The cabby also switches on his disco lights, illuminating the vehicle in various coloured lights.

Jones said: "I filmed it because it was the best taxi I’ve ever seen.

Everyone thought that it was hilarious!

It's crazy, I was just talking to him on the way home from a night out and he asked if I wanted to see something.

"I thought it was a bit sketchy until he turned the lights on!

It made the car into a proper rave, it would be amazing for when people are on the way to the club!"




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

The refreshed Volvo S90 Recharge Design [Video]The refreshed Volvo S90 Recharge Design

Volvo Cars revealed the refreshed versions of the S90 sedan and the V90/V90 Cross Country estate models, including a refined exterior design and a brand new, state-of-the-art sound system by Bowers and..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 00:59Published

The refreshed Volvo V90 Recharge Design [Video]The refreshed Volvo V90 Recharge Design

Volvo Cars revealed the refreshed versions of the S90 sedan and the V90/V90 Cross Country estate models, including a refined exterior design and a brand new, state-of-the-art sound system by Bowers and..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.