Stocks Fall at the Open: Here’s What’s Driving Bad Sentiment

Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
Not only did California declare a state of emergency over the coronavirus, but moves from countries to quell the negative economic impact are perceived negatively by markets.
