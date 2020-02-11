Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 2 Left Lanes Still Closed After Big Rigs Jackknife, Spill Fuel On 60 Freeway

2 Left Lanes Still Closed After Big Rigs Jackknife, Spill Fuel On 60 Freeway

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
2 Left Lanes Still Closed After Big Rigs Jackknife, Spill Fuel On 60 Freeway

2 Left Lanes Still Closed After Big Rigs Jackknife, Spill Fuel On 60 Freeway

Most of the westbound 60 Freeway at Peck Road was shut down this morning after the crash.

Jennifer Kim reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mmmhotbreakfast

MMM's Hot Breakfast RT @VicTraffic: @mmmhotbreakfast Two left lanes are currently closed southbound there on Wurundjeri Way/Montague Street, Docklands due to f… 21 hours ago

VicTraffic

VicTraffic @mmmhotbreakfast Two left lanes are currently closed southbound there on Wurundjeri Way/Montague Street, Docklands… https://t.co/IJKRPhFMFo 21 hours ago

MyDCANews

My Washington News RT @ABC7Kristen: MPD says left lane on WB 695 is now open— but middle and right lane still closed. Cars are now able to slowly get by. Will… 3 days ago

ABC7Kristen

Kristen Powers MPD says left lane on WB 695 is now open— but middle and right lane still closed. Cars are now able to slowly get b… https://t.co/gQkfImBUYk 3 days ago

680NEWStraffic

680 NEWS Traffic UPDATE: WB Lakeshore at Yonge - only left lane blocked for fire clean-up. All EB Lakeshore lanes closed at Yonge st… https://t.co/qZuGd024M7 4 days ago

KingShakaRace

King Shaka Marathon RT @kingshakaint: Please note that the upgrade of the @kingshakaint emergency road, the left-hand lane of the M65 (eastbound) will continue… 4 days ago

KCBSAMFMTraffic

KCBS Radio - The Traffic Leader #Dixon update: On I-80 east of Pedrick Rd, crews still tending to a major accident. Eastbound, the left lane is now… https://t.co/Y9tSddG6O2 6 days ago

kingshakaint

King Shaka Int Please note that the upgrade of the @kingshakaint emergency road, the left-hand lane of the M65 (eastbound) will co… https://t.co/PTCZnkDK5W 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Big Rig Bursts Into Fire Along 5 Freeway In Sylmar [Video]Big Rig Bursts Into Fire Along 5 Freeway In Sylmar

The driver was able to get out safely, but truck lanes remain closed. DeMarco Morgan reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:22Published

High Winds Bring Down Big Rigs, Trees Across IE [Video]High Winds Bring Down Big Rigs, Trees Across IE

One big rig has been on its side along the 15 Freeway in Fontana for 24 hours now. Jake Reiner reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.