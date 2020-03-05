Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Judges say Afghanistan war crimes probe can proceed

Judges say Afghanistan war crimes probe can proceed

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:25s - Published < > Embed
Judges say Afghanistan war crimes probe can proceed

Judges say Afghanistan war crimes probe can proceed

Judges from the International Criminal Court have ruled an investigation into alleged war crimes by the Taliban and U.S. and Afghan forces can go ahead, despite U.S. opposition.

Lucy Fielder reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Afghan war crimes probe must go ahead, ICC judges rule

Afghan war crimes probe must go ahead, ICC judges ruleAppeals judges at the International Criminal Court gave the green light on Thursday for prosecutors...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •CBC.caHindu


ICC Appeals Judges Authorize Investigation Into Afghan War Crimes

ICC Appeals Judges Authorize Investigation Into Afghan War CrimesWatch VideoInternational Criminal Court appeals judges ruled Thursday that an investigation into...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaHinduFrance 24



You Might Like


Tweets about this

jeanetplus

jean-marie Ignatow Of course, the US WAR CRIMINALS are rejecting ICC, same as israHELL, knowing that Their UGLY crimes do exist !! BAS… https://t.co/tRdYWLdhz3 53 minutes ago

lawbibliophile

Lola THE DH & ROB MANFRED ARE BAD FOR BASEBALL RT @AFP: #UPDATE International war crimes judges have ruled that a probe into wartime abuses in Afghanistan must go ahead, including lookin… 5 hours ago

SSLsoundguy

Us & Them RT @neoversussmith: UNITED STATES FORCES, CIA, FACE #AFGHANISTAN WAR CRIMES PROBE by International Criminal Court (ICC), The Hague, Netherl… 12 hours ago

vzc1943

venze chern Afghan war crimes probe must go ahead, says ICC judges @disq.us: “The prosecutor is authorized to commence an inve… https://t.co/NXgYj4eyv8 12 hours ago

neoversussmith

Speaking4myself UNITED STATES FORCES, CIA, FACE #AFGHANISTAN WAR CRIMES PROBE by International Criminal Court (ICC), The Hague, Net… https://t.co/rbF5C9PojC 12 hours ago

Wetinhappen

Wetinhappen.com.ng Probe into war crimes by U.S., others in Afghanistan can proceed, say ICC judges https://t.co/6BgrhdNSRf https://t.co/iviqUtgdba 14 hours ago

DiChristine

anodyne RT @NBCNewYork: Appeals judges at the International Criminal Court have given the green light for prosecutors to open an investigation targ… 14 hours ago

pls_be_nice

Shahriar RT @AFP: #BREAKING Afghanistan war crimes probe must go ahead: ICC appeal judges https://t.co/aTggYy4Zgn 14 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

ICC Appeals Judges Authorize Investigation Into Afghan War Crimes [Video]ICC Appeals Judges Authorize Investigation Into Afghan War Crimes

The investigation will look into alleged war crimes in Afghanistan committed by the Taliban, Afghan National Security Forces, and the U.S. military.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.