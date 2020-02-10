Global  

Delta College Student Self-Isolating After Exposure To Coronavirus Patient

Delta College Student Self-Isolating After Exposure To Coronavirus Patient

Delta College Student Self-Isolating After Exposure To Coronavirus Patient

A student at San Joaquin Delta College is self-isolating after they were exposed to a coronavirus patient while working at a medical facility.
lodiusd

Lodi Unified School District According to Delta College, the student is showing no symptoms of the virus & is now in 14-day self-isolation, per… https://t.co/fBZW4jszbL 14 hours ago


