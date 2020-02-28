Trump Contradicts World Health Organization Claims 3.4% Death Rate From Coronavirus Is 'False'

President Donald Trump is claiming that the well documented 3.4% coronavirus death rate is "false".

In an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, Trump said: "Well, I think the 3.4% is really a false number".

The World Health Organization recently reported the global death rate from coronavirus stands at 3.4%.

According to Business Insider, this is an increase from the previous estimate of 2%.