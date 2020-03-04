Global  

Twitter Testing Feature That Will Make Tweets Vanish After 24 Hours

The idea is similar to Snapchat and Instagram Stories.

According to Twitter, the experiment is being called "fleets".
Tweets about this

DonelAdams

Donel Adams RT @CNET: Twitter is testing out "fleets" which will allow tweets to disappear in 24 hours https://t.co/5JKo7WBixI 5 minutes ago

BioEstacionR

Bioestacion Radio RT @cnni: Twitter is testing a new feature called Fleets, which are posts that disappear after 24 hours and are aimed at helping people "sh… 7 minutes ago

lukealb

Luca Albani RT @Campaignmag: Twitter appears to be following other social media platforms in offering disappearing messages after announcing it is test… 8 minutes ago

justine51__

𝔍𝔍🦋 RT @2020predicts: Twitter have announced that they have begun testing a new feature called ‘Fleets’ which is their own version of Stories.… 10 minutes ago

skrnasus

Susan K. Rickman 🥀🐩🥀 RT @TODAYshow: Twitter is testing a new feature that lets users post temporary tweets. The vanishing messages are called fleets. https://t.… 11 minutes ago

tehdewald

Client Success Representative RT @Variety: Twitter is testing a feature that would automatically delete your tweets 24 hours after posting https://t.co/EfVeOgXXLS 17 minutes ago

jossunflower

jossssssss RT @CNN: Twitter is testing a new feature called Fleets, which are posts that disappear after 24 hours and are aimed at helping people "sha… 19 minutes ago

MatrixGroup

Matrix Group Int Would you try it? Twitter's latest feature is testing "fleets," or vanishing posts that disappear after 24 hours. T… https://t.co/zDpvUuXwkk 27 minutes ago

