Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > South Africa's Minister of Health confirms country's first coronavirus case

South Africa's Minister of Health confirms country's first coronavirus case

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:25s - Published < > Embed
South Africa's Minister of Health confirms country's first coronavirus case

South Africa's Minister of Health confirms country's first coronavirus case

South Africa's Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, confirms the country's first coronavirus case on March 5.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

South Africa's Minister of Health confirms country's first coronavirus case

South Africa's Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, confirms the country's first coronavirus case on March 5.

The minister revealed that a 38-year-old man from the Kwazulu-Natal province tested positive for the virus after returning from a holiday with his wife in Italy.

The minister indicated that the man has two children and on the discovery of his infection decided to self-quarantine.



Recent related news from verified sources

Jordan's Health Ministry confirms country's first coronavirus case

Jordan's Health Ministry confirms country's first coronavirus caseThe coronavirus patient's family members did not test positive for the virus. However, the health...
Jerusalem Post - Published Also reported by •allAfrica.comReutersMENAFN.comIndiaTimesNYTimes.com


Georgia reports first coronavirus case in the country: health minister

Georgia on Wednesday reported the first case of coronavirus in the country, the health minister said.
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaMENAFN.comNYTimes.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

EvansNjomo

🇰🇪Evans Njomo© RT @GovernmentZA: [Statement] Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed the first case of Covid-19 in South Africa. The patient is a 38-year-old… 18 seconds ago

Just_Enno

Eeezy. 🇿🇦🇿🇦 RT @TimesLIVE: “If coronavirus can make a country like China build a hospital in weeks and still claim thousands of lives, what do you thin… 4 minutes ago

Prison_Health

Prison_Health South Africa Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola says the country's parole system is not a mea… https://t.co/BMz2lxj8Mn 12 minutes ago

ecodaren

rbodpr RT @CNN: The first case of the novel coronavirus in South Africa has been diagnosed, the country's health minister announced Thursday. http… 13 minutes ago

074_287

Albrie Mpiti RT @NalediChirwa: I’ve just been informed by the Minister of Health that the first case of #Coronvirus has been reported in South Africa, K… 32 minutes ago

daleen_gerber

Daleen Gerber RT @GovernmentZA: Minister of Health briefs the media on the first case of Coronavirus in South Africa https://t.co/31hB8hYtxE 42 minutes ago

KMokgola

mokgolakatlego12 RT @Corona_VirusSA: South Africa's minister of health studied Accounting Ninyile 😁 #Cory #CoronaVirusSA https://t.co/01WvArKPRd 2 hours ago

korol_koshek

Korol Koshek RT @PDChina: South Africa confirmed its first #coronavirus case after a 38-year-old man who traveled to Italy tested positive, Health Minis… 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Two presumptive positive Coronavirus cases reported in Colorado [Video]Two presumptive positive Coronavirus cases reported in Colorado

DENVER – Colorado has reported its first case of the novel coronavirus in the state. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said Thursday a man in his 30s visiting Summit..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 09:44Published

Health Minister lists steps taken to tackle coronavirus scare as cases rise [Video]Health Minister lists steps taken to tackle coronavirus scare as cases rise

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informed Parliament that 29 cases of coronavirus have been reported in India. He further said that the government is making all efforts to control the virus and said..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.