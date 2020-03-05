Trump Contradicts World Health Organization Claims 3.4% Death Rate From Coronavirus Is 'False'

President Donald Trump is claiming that the well documented 3.4% coronavirus death rate is "false".

President Donald Trump believes that the coronavirus is far less deadly than the 3.4% mortality rate...

The World Health Organization says the fatality rate for coronavirus is 3.4%. Citing a hunch,...

Peter 🌎😃 ‘Reckless and dangerous’ Trump contradicts global health experts on coronavirus, amid ridicule after he claims not… https://t.co/6iSdlT4azB 28 minutes ago

Annita Bowman RT @ragnasun8 : ‘Reckless and dangerous’ Trump contradicts global health experts on coronavirus, amid ridicule after he claims not to have t… 20 minutes ago

RealNewsSeeker Trump news live: Latest updates as president contradicts global health experts on coronavirus | The Independent https://t.co/ud0qOkWK7O 5 minutes ago

D'Ann Moulton RT @Independent : Follow live #Trump news - Trump contradicts global health experts on coronavirus - President ridiculed for claiming he ha… 43 seconds ago