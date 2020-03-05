SMILE Eye Surgery for Vision Correction

SMILE is a laser refractive surgery procedure that involves reshaping the cornea by using a femtosecond laser, which is a cutting laser, to create a little wafer of tissue within the cornea.

And then that small little wafer is removed through a two-millimetre incision.

So unlike LASIK there’s no flap created, and the tissue is removed through cutting, not ablation.

The risks associated with SMILE are like LASIK: dry eye and halos.

There is a small risk of regression, meaning that you could drift back a little bit to your old prescription, but if that happens you can often have an enhancement.

The biggest advancement or advantage of SMILE is that there’s no flap created.

So there’s no risk of having it dislodged or moved, even in the short period or long period.

So if you’re somebody who’s actively involved in sports, like boxing or MMA, or any other physical activities, SMILE may be a good option for you, or a better option, compared to some of the other surgeries that are available today.

To find out more about SMILE, please talk to your optometrist or local refractive surgeon, who would be more than happy to talk to you to see whether you’re a candidate, and what your options are.