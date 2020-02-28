Hairdresser cut customer's hair through guardrails of quarantined Chinese community amid COVID-19 outbreak

A hairdresser cut a customer's hair through the guardrails of a quarantined residential community amid the COVID-19 outbreak in northern China's Handan.

The video, filmed by a woman named Han Yue when she walked past in Handan city in Hebei Province on March 1, shows a man having his hair cut by a hairdresser quarantined inside a residential community.

Since the hair salon is inside a quarantined residential community and people who do not live there are not allowed to enter, customers could only stand outside the community to have their hair cut through the guardrails.