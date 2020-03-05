Happy Birthday, Madison Beer!

Madison Elle Beer turns 21 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the singer.

1.

She was discovered by Justin Bieber when she was 13 years old.

2.

Beer is nicknamed “Monkey” because she likes to climb.

3.

She can play the piano.

4.

Beer is set to release her debut album, ‘Life Support,’ this year.

5.

Rihanna is one of her biggest inspirations.

