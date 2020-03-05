Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus: California declares emergency as death toll reaches 11 in US

Coronavirus: California declares emergency as death toll reaches 11 in US

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:26s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: California declares emergency as death toll reaches 11 in US

Coronavirus: California declares emergency as death toll reaches 11 in US

California has declared a state of emergency as death toll due to coronavirus rises to 11 in the US.

Governor of California, Gavin Newsom said that emergency is being declared after the first death due to the virus in the state.

He further added that a total of 53 cases have been confirmed in California.

Watch the full video for more details.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: California declares state of emergency as US virus death toll rises

Cruise ship passenger, 71, becomes state's first death as US fatalities hit 11
Independent - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsJapan TodayReutersRTTNewsJerusalem Post


Eye Opener: First coronavirus death in California

California has declared a state of emergency after experiencing its first coronavirus-linked death,...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •RTTNews



You Might Like


Tweets about this

jdmorley9

Jordan Morley RT @TravelLeisure: California Declares State of Emergency After First Coronavirus Death https://t.co/9ocHVKIU0e https://t.co/XDUZPamT5m 16 seconds ago

naacp102_actso

Jennifer S. Keys Take care of yourselves - California Declares State Of Emergency After 1st Coronavirus Death In The State via… https://t.co/5e6IOyBD9A 21 seconds ago

Hugs4VAthugs

John 🌟🌟🌟 RT @V2019N: #US #CA California Gov Newsom declares state-wide emergency over #coronavirus. CA has 53 cases, 1 fatality from The Grand Princ… 32 seconds ago

barbara_crafts

Barbara Crafts RT @GregBoucher93: So hundreds of Americans have been murdered by illegals through out California with Zero response from the governor but… 33 seconds ago

JohnTasoulas

John Tasoulas RT @BNODesk: BREAKING: California Governor Newsom declares state of emergency due to coronavirus, freeing up additional resources 39 seconds ago

dkowlessar

Darren K RT @Reuters: California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over the #coronavirus in the state https://t.co/QLO0TCWhCy http… 47 seconds ago

jxyfk7_

 RT @latimes: Los Angeles County is declaring a health emergency as the number of coronavirus cases increased to six https://t.co/KHWNgnoLTb 1 minute ago

elvislver56

Lori Rusher RT @ericgarland: California declares state of emergency over Coronavirus. https://t.co/21IrEi7TBv 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

More than a dozen new confirmed cases of coronavirus [Video]More than a dozen new confirmed cases of coronavirus

After the first coronavirus death in California it become the third state to declare a state of emergency.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:25Published

Apple, Netflix Back Out Of South By Southwest Festival [Video]Apple, Netflix Back Out Of South By Southwest Festival

Apple Inc and Netflix Inc said they were pulling out of the South by Southwest music and tech festival. According to Reuters, the announcement comes amid concerns of the coronavirus outbreak. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.