Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Driver lucky to be alive after car is hit by train

Driver lucky to be alive after car is hit by train

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:19s - Published < > Embed
Driver lucky to be alive after car is hit by train

Driver lucky to be alive after car is hit by train

Watch as a car is completely demolished by a train in Los Angeles, California.

The black BMW can be seen making a turn onto the tracks, then colliding with the Metro Blue Line train just seconds later.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thai driver stuck on level crossing battles to free car before train smashes into it [Video]Thai driver stuck on level crossing battles to free car before train smashes into it

This is the heart stopping moment a driver stuck on a level crossing battles to free his car before a train smashes into it. Pitak Tabsuk, 35, was travelling home after harvesting sugar cane and..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.