Commons listens in silence as names of women murdered by men read out by MP

The epidemic of violence against women must prompt the “same level of horror” and swift action as other crises, ministers have been told.

Labour’s Jess Phillips read out the names of more than 100 women murdered by men in the last 12 months, with MPs in the House of Commons listening in silence.

The MP for Birmingham Yardley took more than four minutes to read out the names.

She added any government would “stop at nothing” to enact policy had all these deaths been connected to terrorism.