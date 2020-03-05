Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Labour Party (UK) > Commons listens in silence as names of women murdered by men read out by MP

Commons listens in silence as names of women murdered by men read out by MP

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:51s - Published < > Embed
Commons listens in silence as names of women murdered by men read out by MP

Commons listens in silence as names of women murdered by men read out by MP

The epidemic of violence against women must prompt the “same level of horror” and swift action as other crises, ministers have been told.

Labour’s Jess Phillips read out the names of more than 100 women murdered by men in the last 12 months, with MPs in the House of Commons listening in silence.

The MP for Birmingham Yardley took more than four minutes to read out the names.

She added any government would “stop at nothing” to enact policy had all these deaths been connected to terrorism.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

PaulaMHarvey

PaulaMichelle Harvey Commons listens in silence as names of women murdered by men read out by MP https://t.co/MtMk13WBz1 2 hours ago

MrDJones

#ICYMI From David Jones by the way ☕☕ Commons listens in silence as names of women murdered by men read out by MP https://t.co/n1hIWpVJe4 | @LondonEconomic 2 hours ago

NWtoG

Anne James #FBPE 🕸 RT @ValGarwood: Commons listens in silence as the names of 100+ women murdered by men over 12 months is read out by Jess Phillips MP. The f… 2 hours ago

ValGarwood

Valerie Garwood Commons listens in silence as the names of 100+ women murdered by men over 12 months is read out by Jess Phillips M… https://t.co/chqVajc7lb 2 hours ago

LondonEconomic

The London Economic Names of women murdered by men read out by MP https://t.co/miZFstGTff 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.